Police have issued an appeal for information after a cyclist died in Leeds following a hit-and-run collision.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle before or after the collision on Ridge Road, near Micklefield, close to the premises of Ridge Road Energy at around 2pm yesterday (Monday).

The cyclist was riding along a long and straight single-carriageway away from the Great North Road when he was involved in a collision with a white Volkswagen Golf travelling in the same direction.

The collision happened on Ridge Road, near Micklefield, Leeds, close to the premises of Ridge Road Energy | Google

The cyclist, a man aged in his 40s, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene and two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The Golf and its occupants failed to stop and the vehicle was later found abandoned and burnt out in the Potternewton area of Leeds.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or have video footage of the Golf before or after the crash.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of MCET said: “This is a tragic incident in which a cyclist has suffered fatal injuries while the vehicle involved has failed to stop at the scene of a collision.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen a white Volkswagen Golf travelling from the Garforth area to Chapeltown at around the time following this collision to please come forward.

“Likewise, anyone who may have video footage of the car. It would have noticeable and significant damage to its front and a severely damaged windscreen. Please come forward to help us with our investigation.”

Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online through the LiveChat facility quoting reference 13250236829.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.