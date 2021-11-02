Resident put neighbours' lives in danger when he torched bedroom at his flat in Whinmoor

Paramedics managed to put out the blaze when they were called to Michael Jones' home in Whinmoor over concerns for his safety.

Leeds Crown Court heard how Jones set fire to a rucksack to start the blaze at the property on Willow Garth Avenue on May 18 last year.

Jeremy Barton, prosecuting, said the flat is within a complex of four occupied properties.

Jones' mother had earlier called for an ambulance to go to the flat as she was concerned for her son's safety.

Jones, 31, also dialled 999 to report issues with his neighbours.

Paramedics arrived and were allowed into the flats by one of the other residents.

When they went to Jones' home he did not answer the door at the first.

When he did answer the door the paramedics could see smoke and smell burning.

The paramedics were allowed inside the flat where they saw smoke coming from the bedroom.

A rucksack appeared to have been set alight and flames had spread up the side of the bed.

The paramedics used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

A disposable lighter was found in the bedroom.

Experts who examined the cause of the fire found that it had been started by a naked flame at the side of the bed

Jones initially denied the offence, claiming the fire had been caused by a carelessly discarded cigarette.

He later pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

The court heard Jones has suffered from depression and anxiety and has learning difficulties.

Jane Cooper, mitigating, said Jones pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage and has not offended in the 18 months since the incident.

Jones was given an 18-month sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.