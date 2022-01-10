Report of serious sexual assault on girl in west Leeds found to be false

A report of a serious sexual assault on a girl in west Leeds has now been found to be false. PIC: Google

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have concluded their investigation after carrying out extensive enquiries into the report of an incident near to Farnley Academy on Wednesday, January 5.

Senior Investigating Officer, Temporary Detective Superintendent Tony Nicholson said: “We always take any reports of such incidents very seriously and carry out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“We fully appreciate the understandable concern that this report will have caused in the local community and we recognise the need to reassure people that we have now confirmed categorically that this was a false report."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “We are continuing to ensure the child involved and her family receive appropriate support and we would ask that people consider her welfare first and foremost in any view they may have on this matter.”

**********************