Mark Denham was driving a Seat car on Whingate in Armley when police became suspicious.

Police followed the car onto Albany Street and saw items being thrown through the passenger window.

Police arrested Mark Denham on Albany Street in Armley, Leeds Crown Court was told. Image: Google

Officers stopped the car to speak to Denham and his passenger during the incident on June 18 2019.

Police recovered a bag that had been thrown from the car and found it contained a number of smaller plastic bags containing a total of 8.5 grammes of cocaine with a street value of more than £300.

Daniel Penman, prosecuting, said Denham, 28, had admitted possessing cocaine but denied possessing the drug with intent to supply.

A jury cleared him of the intent to supply charge, but found him guilty of possession.

Denham, of Dunlop Avenue, Farnley, has four previous convictions for 13 offences including possessing class B drugs with intent to supply and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Deborah Smithies, mitigating, said: "This offence dates back to June 2019. That's a significant delay not of his making.

"The defendant's evidence to the jury was that when he discovered his girlfriend was pregnant he made a decision to stop taking cocaine.

"The defendant is now a new father, his daughter is four months old."

Recorder David Gordon sentenced Denham to a 12 month community order plus 80 hours unpaid work.

Recorder Gordon told him: "It is my hope that perhaps as Miss Smithies suggested, that you are showing some signs of maturity, growing up, and that we won't see you before the court again."