Report of damaged car leads to arrest of wanted man at St Peters Place in Leeds city centre
A report of a damaged car to police led to the arrest of a wanted man in Leeds earlier today.
Police attended St Peters Place at about 11:30am (October 19) following a report of a damaged car. Emergency services responded and found a man in the car, who was assisted from the vehicle and arrested as he was wanted on warrant.
There were concerns about some liquid in the vehicle but an assessment found there were no illegal or dangerous items, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.