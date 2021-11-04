Reclaim The Night Leeds will march from Woodhouse Moor through the city centre and to the Town Hall on Saturday November 27 in what will be its 44th annual march.

The event is part of the group's campaign to create a society where women walk freely at any time, and live in homes and on streets safely.

However, the work of the group which started in the late 1970s has had more relevance than ever in the last couple of years with the cases of Sarah Everard who was murdered by serving police-man Wayne Couzens in March as she walked home and primary school teacher Sabina Nessa who was murdered in September as she walked to a bar to meet a friend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reclaim The Night Leeds will protest march later this month to step up its campaign for women's safety.

"The violence in our streets, in our homes, and in our schools has only increased in the last year and we demand action. True action. From our politicians, or council representative and from our police."

Exact times and locations will be confirmed closer to the event, said the group as well as details of opportunities for the public to volunteer with them.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.