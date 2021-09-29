Reclaim the Night Leeds holds vigil for teacher Sabina Nessa

Sabina Nessa Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The vigil is being held from 6pm to 7pm tonight (Weds Sept 29) at the Parkinson Steps at the University of Leeds on Woodhouse Lane.

Speakers will include the Marvina Eseoghene Newton, the founder of Black Lives Matter Leeds.

A statement on the Reclaim the Night Leeds Facebook page reads: "For anyone who is attending the vigil in person, please be aware of others and respect everyone’s space.

"Covid is still a safety concern for many of us and we want to ensure that everyone who attends feels safe.

"Please wear a mask where possible. We completely understand some people are exempt and that of course is fine!

"If you are feeling unwell or showing any symptoms of covid, please attend the vigil online instead.

"We want the vigil to be safe and respectful to Sabina, her family, and her friends.

"Remember to protect and respect."

Reclaim the Night Leeds previously held an online vigil to remember Sarah Everard and add their voices to calls being made nationwide for more to be done to tackle violence against women.

A 36-year-old man was remanded in custody after appearing before Willesden Magistrates' Court yesterday charged with the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, 28, who was killed as she walked to meet a friend in south-east London on September 17.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday (Sept 30).