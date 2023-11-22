A man will appear in court today charged with murdering the mother of his four children in West Yorkshire.

Wahib Albaradan, 35, is accused of killing a woman who has now been named as Salam Alshara, 27, at a house in Dewsbury on Sunday evening.

West Yorkshire Police said the couple are believed to have come to the UK in around 2020 and arrived in Dews bur y in 2021 with their four children.

Albaradan, of Dearnley Street, Dewsbury, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

Police at the scene in Dewsbury following death of a woman. A man will appear in court today after being charged her murder. (Photo Dave Higgens/PA Wire)

The force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continue to investigate the alleged murder of Ms Alshara and officers are appealing for anyone who knew the couple to come forward.

Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are conducting a number of inquiries to locate wider family and I would ask anyone who can assist those inquiries to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, referencing police crime number 13230642219.”

Officers launched a large-scale search for a “named suspect” after they were called to a property in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury on Sunday evening.

A police spokesman said a woman in her 20s was found seriously injured and died a short time later. On Monday, the force said a 35-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.