Ravensthorpe murder: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found seriously injured in Dewsbury dies
Police found the woman, reported to be in her 20s, badly injured at a property in Dearnley Street in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury at 6.43pm on Sunday night (November 19). Despite emergency medical attention at the scene she passed away a short time later.
Detectives continue to carry out enquiries in the area and a large scale police operation was mounted, resulting in the arrest of a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing today into what has clearly been a very serious incident in Dewsbury. We recognise the concern and worry this will have caused to residents in the local area and are conducting an extensive investigation into what took place.
“A man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter which is being treated as a domestic related incident. Local NPT officers will be conducting extra patrols in the local area today to reassure residents.”
Officers are urging anyone who can assist police enquiries to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13230642219 or online via the 101LiveChat.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.