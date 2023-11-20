A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in West Yorkshire last night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police found the woman, reported to be in her 20s, badly injured at a property in Dearnley Street in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury at 6.43pm on Sunday night (November 19). Despite emergency medical attention at the scene she passed away a short time later.

Detectives continue to carry out enquiries in the area and a large scale police operation was mounted, resulting in the arrest of a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing today into what has clearly been a very serious incident in Dewsbury. We recognise the concern and worry this will have caused to residents in the local area and are conducting an extensive investigation into what took place.

Police found the woman badly injured at a property in Dearnley Street in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury at 6.43pm on Sunday night. Picture: Google

“A man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter which is being treated as a domestic related incident. Local NPT officers will be conducting extra patrols in the local area today to reassure residents.”

Officers are urging anyone who can assist police enquiries to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13230642219 or online via the 101LiveChat.