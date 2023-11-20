Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Ravensthorpe murder: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found seriously injured in Dewsbury dies

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in West Yorkshire last night.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police found the woman, reported to be in her 20s, badly injured at a property in Dearnley Street in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury at 6.43pm on Sunday night (November 19). Despite emergency medical attention at the scene she passed away a short time later.

Detectives continue to carry out enquiries in the area and a large scale police operation was mounted, resulting in the arrest of a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing today into what has clearly been a very serious incident in Dewsbury. We recognise the concern and worry this will have caused to residents in the local area and are conducting an extensive investigation into what took place.

Most Popular
Police found the woman badly injured at a property in Dearnley Street in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury at 6.43pm on Sunday night. Picture: GooglePolice found the woman badly injured at a property in Dearnley Street in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury at 6.43pm on Sunday night. Picture: Google
Police found the woman badly injured at a property in Dearnley Street in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury at 6.43pm on Sunday night. Picture: Google

“A man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter which is being treated as a domestic related incident. Local NPT officers will be conducting extra patrols in the local area today to reassure residents.”

Officers are urging anyone who can assist police enquiries to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13230642219 or online via the 101LiveChat.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.