Ravensthorpe house fire: Man's body found in Dewsbury house after arson attack as police launch murder investigation

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to progress enquiries with fire service colleagues today after the body of a man was recovered from the property on Queen Street, Ravensthorpe on Monday.

A man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and remains in police custody.

One man died from injuries sustained during the blaze which left the property with severe fire damage.

Officers were called at 12.04am on Sunday, (April 10) to reports of a house fire on Queen Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

A number of other properties were also evacuated with the fire spreading to neighbouring properties.

Five persons came out of the affected property with one man suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries which needed hospital treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector Sharron Kaye of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Following the recovery of a body from the house on Monday this has now been confirmed as a murder investigation, and police are progressing a number of lines of enquiry today.

“This fire has clearly had devastating consequences and resulted in the death of a man who tragically suffered injuries in the fire and building collapse from which there was no chance of survival.

“We are working to make contact with his next of kin who are not UK based.”

“I continue to appeal to anyone who has information in the community to come forwards to help us