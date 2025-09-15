A man accused of raping a woman in Leeds four years ago will stand trial.

Rashid Kwabena Boachie appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he was arraigned and entered a not-guilty plea.

The 43-year-old was over a video link from HMP Leeds where he is being held on remand.

The trial will start at Leeds Crown Court in February. | NW

He is accused of attacking the woman on Middleton Grove in Leeds on August 29, 2021.

He is also charged with sexually assaulting a woman on Blayds Yard, in Leeds city centre, in the early hours of August 10 this year.

Boachie, of Ashby Terrace, Bramley, also denies that offence.

A trial date has been set for February 9 next year and it is expected to last round three days.

He was remanded back into custody.