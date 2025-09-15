Rape-accused due to stand trial in February almost five years after woman attacked in Leeds
Rashid Kwabena Boachie appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he was arraigned and entered a not-guilty plea.
The 43-year-old was over a video link from HMP Leeds where he is being held on remand.
He is accused of attacking the woman on Middleton Grove in Leeds on August 29, 2021.
He is also charged with sexually assaulting a woman on Blayds Yard, in Leeds city centre, in the early hours of August 10 this year.
Boachie, of Ashby Terrace, Bramley, also denies that offence.
A trial date has been set for February 9 next year and it is expected to last round three days.
He was remanded back into custody.