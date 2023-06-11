The Ramsdens store on Queen Street, Morley, was broken into on Thursday morning (June 8). Footage showed a group of masked men taking items from the front window of the store while wielding an axe and hammer. A stolen Porsche and Mercedes were left abandoned at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that two Leeds men have now been charged with robbery in connection with the incident. Lee Wakefield, 38, of Belle Isle Road, is charged with robbery and two offences of handling stolen goods.

Ashley Cookson, 38, of Flexbury Avenue, Morley, is charged with robbery, two offences of handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. Both men have appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court and are being held in custody before they appear at Leeds Crown Court.

Ramsdens in Morley, which was broken into on Thursday morning

The Leeds CID is continuing to investigate the break-in and detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the robbery, or has footage that could help them. Anyone with information should contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log number 600 of June 8.