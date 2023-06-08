Footage of the burglary at the Ramsdens store on Queen Street in Morley this morning (Thursday) showed a group of masked men taking items from the front window of the store while wielding an axe and hammer.

They are then seen speeding off in a black Mercedes BMW, which police have said was found abandoned a short distance away.

A Porsche 911, also believed to be involved in the offence, was then found abandoned on Whitehall Road after a crash and both vehicles are believed to be stolen.

The robbery happened at the Ramsdens store on Queen Street in Morley

Police added that two males have been arrested.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 11.36am today (Thursday), police received a report of an ongoing burglary at a business premises in Queen Street, Morley.

“On police attendance the suspects had left the scene.

“A black Mercedes 4x4 vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away with a silver Porsche 911, also believed to be involved in the offence, found abandoned after being involved in a collision on Whitehall Road, Leeds. Both are believed to be stolen vehicles and are being recovered.

“Two males have been arrested and are currently in custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the burglary or who has footage that will assist, is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 600 of 8 June.

