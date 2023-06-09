Police responded to reports of an ongoing burglary at the Ramsdens jewellery store in Queen Street, Morley yesterday (Thursday) morning. Footage of the burglary showed a group of masked men taking items from the front window of the store while wielding an axe and hammer.

They are then seen speeding off in a black Mercedes 4x4, which police later found abandoned a short distance away and speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post local shop owners have spoken out about the shocking scenes.

One local hairdresser said: “It’s just totally brazen – to do it so openly at 11am in broad daylight. Everyone was just looking out the window watching but luckily I don’t think they keep too much expensive stuff in the shop window.

Police responded to reports of a ongoing burglary at the Ramsdens store in Queen Street, Morley. Picture: National World

"They then drove off at some speed the wrong way up the high street too so anything could have happened. I heard the police caught them a short time later which is good.”

Police confirmed the black Mercedes and a Porsche 911, also believed to be involved in the offence, were found abandoned on Whitehall Road after a crash a short time later, with both vehicles believed to have been stolen.

A local bakery said: “A police car had just driven past not two minutes before doing a check before they pulled up. Their faces were totally covered with hoods up, a few people shouted at them but obviously no one went near them as they were wielding that axe around.

"I think someone threw something at the car as they drove off but really just glad no one was hurt and that police caught them so quickly."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Two males have been arrested and are currently in custody. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the burglary or who has footage that will assist, is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 600 of 8 June.

“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”