A burglar who bizarrely broke into a Leeds charity while stark naked was wearing an apron he stole when he was arrested.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pablo Hernandez was jailed this week for a rampage in which he stabbed a taxi driver, stole his cab and ran people down in Leeds city centre on a busy Friday night. But a week before that, he broke into Joanna’s Project in Holbeck in the middle of the night.

The charity helps disadvantaged women, particularly those stuck in drug addiction and prostitution. When the alarm was tripped just after 3am on January 18 last year, police attended the Sydenham Street building. On enter the building, 22-year-old Hernandez gave himself up. He was wearing a chef’s apron, but nothing else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV was viewed and it showed that Hernandez, of Tall Trees, Moortown, was outside the building completely naked, and picked up a rock to hurl at the glass panel in the back door to gain entry. He threw it “four of five times” prosecutor Glenn Parsons told Leeds Crown Court.

Hernandez burgled the charity premises while he was stark naked. (pic by WYP / Google Maps)

He admitted non-dwelling burglary, among the “raft” of other offences involving the stolen taxi.

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe said of the burglary: “There’s no suggestion there was targeting of the premises, it appears to be random. The extent of what he stole was the apron.”

He said that it was clear Hernandez’s mental health “had been deteriorating”. Judge Tahir Khan KC conceded he was “showing signs of paranoid behaviour”.