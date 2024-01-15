A crazed thug stabbed a taxi driver and took his cab and mowed down people in Leeds city centre on a busy Friday night before then trying to steal a second cab during a Grand Theft Auto-style rampage.

Pablo Hernandez crashed into cars and randomly attacked members of the public in a series of acts similar to those on the popular GTA video game franchise in which players steal cars and cause mayhem. He was jailed for seven years at Leeds Crown Court this morning.

Prosecutor Glenn Parsons said 22-year-old Hernandez had initially booked an Uber taxi to pick him up from Hillcrest View, Harehills, at about 9.30pm on January 27 last year. After climbing into the back, he mumbled: “I’m going to kill you,” before pulling out a 12” knife and stabbing the driver in the chest and shoulder.

The driver, 41, managed to escape and ran into a nearby shop for help, but Hernandez then got into the driver’s seat and took off at speed in the stolen Toyota Auris. He headed for the city centre where he smashed into vehicles in queuing traffic in Aire Street, close to the railway station.

Hernandez went on a GTA-type rampage in Leeds. (pics by WYP / Getty )

He then mounted the pavement and hit a 49-year-old pedestrian who was left hanging from his bonnet, He drove on for about 20 metres before the man was thrown off. Luckily, he suffered no lasting injuries.

Hernandez then got out and tried to steal a second taxi, attempting to pull the 54-year-old driver out and punching him in the face before running off into a nearby restaurant where he grabbed two bottles of beer. Witnesses chased after Hernandez and tried to block his route but one was hit around the head with a bottle.

He then began running over car roofs before nearby British Transport Police officers managed to detain him.

Hernandez, of Tall Trees, Moortown, later pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding with intent, two counts of Section 47 assault, theft of a vehicle, possession of a bladed article, dangerous driving, attempted robbery of the second taxi and two counts of criminal damage. He also admitted a non-dwelling burglary on Sydenham Street in Holbeck from January 18 last year.

Hernandez went on a GTA-style rampage on Leeds' Aire Street. (pic by Google Maps / National World)

Police statements from the victims were read out by Mr Parsons, including the stabbed taxi driver who said he was “left scared and traumatised”.

Hernandez appeared in court on remand via video link from HMP Leeds, but did not confirm his name or even speak when asked by the court. He sat through must of the sentencing hearing with his face hidden under his sweatshirt.

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe said Hernandez was initially assessed by a doctor and was found unfit to stand trial, a decision which was reversed at a later stage.

He said: “As soon as he was deemed fit, he did plead guilty. Prior to these matters, the defendant was notably of good character. He was undoubtedly suffering from a mental health episode at the time.”

He said that his family, who were in court, were “puzzled” by his crimes. Judge Tahir Khan KC said: “Two psychiatric reports were produced and you were fit to stand trial.