Ram raiders target Marks and Spencer store at Owlcotes Centre, Pudsey

Ram raiders reversed a van into the doors of a Marks and Spencer store in Leeds in a failed bid to get inside.

Police were alerted shortly after 5.30am yesterday when a caller reported significant damage to the shop at the Owlcotes Centre in Pudsey.

Checks on CCTV footage revealed that a number of people had arrived in a van at about 10.45pm on Sunday night and reversed it into the outer doors a number of times.

A police spokesman said the suspects had failed to gain entry and drove off.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information can contact officers via 101, quoting crime reference 13180426307.

