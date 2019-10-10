Everything we know on substance attack during burglary in Harehills

Detectives have been carrying out a forensic search at a house in Leeds after masked men used ammonium sulfate during a burglary.

West Yorkshire Police were called at around 6am after the burglary at the house on Strathmore Terrace, Harehills.

Three men had broken into the house and assaulted the people inside, throwing a white powder at a man and two women.

Police outside a house in Harehills after a substance was thrown during a burglary early on Thursday morning

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The white powder was later verified at ammonium sulfate, which is used in fertilisers and can cause irritation to the skin but does not leave long lasting damage.

Police said nobody was injured in the assault, but the male victim was taken to hospital to be checked.

The three suspects stole and drove off in a black BMW, which was parked outside.

Police at a house in Harehills after a chemical substance was thrown during a burglary

A cordon was put up closing the entire street, although this was later scaled back to include just the house where forensics officers are examining the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the aggravated burglary, however one of the female victims was arrested for breach of bail and was in custody on Thursday morning.

One resident told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "There was so much noise. I looked outside and saw two men running down the street.

"There was a car following closely behind them. The emergency services arrived soon after, it must have been around 6am."

West Yorkshire Police said there was no wider risk to the area, and the incident was not connected to an earlier substance attack in Harehills this week in which a rough sleeper had a bleach-like liquid thrown at him.