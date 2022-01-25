Pudsey man brought to justice more than a decade after he sexually abused schoolgirl

Matthew Full, aged 41, of Standale Crescent, Pudsey, was brought to justice following an investigation by officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit after the victim, who was 15 years old at the time, came forward as an adult.

Full was found guilty of two offences of sexual activity with a child following a trial at Leeds Crown Court that concluded in October last year.

He was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Full was jailed for four years after being found guilty at Leeds Crown Court of sexual activity with a child.

A jury heard how Full and a friend had got talking to the victim and her friend in a pub where he bought her drinks before taking her back to his address for more drinks.

Although he was aware that she was 15 years old, he took her to a bedroom and sexually assaulted her despite her attempts to fend him off.

Afterwards he repeatedly told her not to tell anyone and threatened to shame her to her family if she did.

When the victim later reported the incident to police as a woman, she gave a detailed account that resulted in Full being arrested and put on trial.

He denied the offences and claimed not to have met her or taken her back to his home, but the jury refused to believe his account.

Detective Inspector Vicky Alexander, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Full was in his twenties when he sexually abused the victim, who was a vulnerable underage girl.

“She was left understandably traumatised by what he did to her and for many years felt unable to tell anyone or report the incident to the police.

“When she was able to come forward as an adult, we made sure she was supported by specialist safeguarding officers throughout the investigation and the court process that resulted in Full being held accountable for his actions.

“We hope his conviction and sentence will give her some level of comfort and reassurance as she continues to move forward with her life.