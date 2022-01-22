Darren and Marc McCrory were jailed for a total of eight years over the burglary in Tingley.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said the offence took place on November 19 last year at a house on Haigh Moor Road.

The couple who live at the property were out food shopping when the defendants broke into the house.

Darren McCrory (right) and his son Marc McCrory were each jailed for four years for burgling a family home on Haigh Moor Road, Tingley, in November last year.

Ms Pearson said the couple returned home while the burglars were still inside their home.

They were immediately concerned as their pet dog was at the door waiting for them despite it being locked in the kitchen before they went out.

The victims went into the house and found items strewn around the lounge, including a knife.

The female victim went into the kitchen and was confronted by Darren McCrory.

Darren McCrory was tackled by the homeowner after he was caught red-handed during the burglary at a house in Tingley.

She shouted for her partner and he managed to pin the defendant to the floor.

Police were contacted as Darren was held to the ground.

The defendant tried to reach into his pocket and the victim feared he was trying to get a weapon so pulled his jumper up over his head.

Marc McCrory was caught on CCTV footage carrying out a burglary with his dad at a house on Haigh Moor Road, Tingley.

Marc was upstairs during the disturbance and jumped out of the couple's daughter's bedroom window.

He then began kicking the kitchen door in a bid to get inside to rescue his dad.

Marc ran off before police arrived and arrested his dad.

As he was being restrained, Darren stated the male victim's name and told him that his house had been deliberately targeted.

The couple discovered that jewellery worth £4,500 had been stolen.

The stolen items included watches and highly sentimental jewellery which belonged to a family member who has died.

Burglary tools including mole grips and a screwdriver were also found in the house.

Marc was arrested after he was identified from CCTV footage obtained from neighbouring properties.

Darren, 47, of Syke Close, Tingley, and Marc, of Ovenden Way, Halifax, pleaded guilty to burglary.

Both men have previous convictions for burglary, robbery and assault.

The couple provided a victim statement to the court.

The female victim described how she had to take medication for depression and anxiety after the burglary.

They were both left frightened by Darren's comment about their home being deliberately targeted.

Paul Canfield, mitigating for Darren, said the defendant has a long-standing addiction to heroin and crack cocaine but had been free of drugs while in custody.

Ian Howard, for Marc, said his client had also struggled with addiction and had taken a cocktail of prescription drugs and cocaine before carrying out the offence.