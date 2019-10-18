£3000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin found in Leeds

Officers found £3000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin in Leeds.

3000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin was found in Leeds. Photo provided by Leeds Crime Team @WYP_LeedsDCT.

Police from the Leeds crime team stopped two men in the Gipton area on Thursday, October 17.

After searching the men, the team discovered the large quanity of crack cocaine.

£400 worth of heroin and a knife was also found.

Both men were arrested.

WYP Leeds crime team shared the incident on Twitter. It said: "TDS Kennerley from the DCT providing support to West Yorkshire Police Operation Jemlock last night.

"2 males were stopped in the Gipton area & following a search £3000 worth of crack cocaine was recovered along with a knife.

"Further searches uncovered £400 worth of heroin. Both arrested."