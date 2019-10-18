£3000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin found in Leeds
Friday, 18th October 2019, 2:17 pm
Police from the Leeds crime team stopped two men in the Gipton area on Thursday, October 17.
After searching the men, the team discovered the large quanity of crack cocaine.
£400 worth of heroin and a knife was also found.
Both men were arrested.
WYP Leeds crime team shared the incident on Twitter. It said: "TDS Kennerley from the DCT providing support to West Yorkshire Police Operation Jemlock last night.
"2 males were stopped in the Gipton area & following a search £3000 worth of crack cocaine was recovered along with a knife.
"Further searches uncovered £400 worth of heroin. Both arrested."