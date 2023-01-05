Emmanuel Sherriff, 25, is wanted in connection with a serious assault and robbery that took place on Sackville Street in February 2022 and has been on the run since the same month. It is believed he is deliberately evading police and Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information. Police now believe he may have travelled out of West Yorkshire and that he could be in the north of England or Scotland

Police have warned the public not to approach Sherriff and the reward is for his arrest and charge. He is known to have connections to the Bradford, Kirklees and Leeds areas and is described as being a black male with a goatee beard, slim build and a Yorkshire accent. He is also described as 5ft 11ins tall.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The public are asked not to approach Sherriff but to report information or sightings relating to him to police by contacting Bradford CID on 101 or use the live chat facility at westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting crime reference 13220065989. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.”