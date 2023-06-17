Metmateusz Trzesala repeatedly targeted a Co-op store in Wakefield, stealing hundreds of pounds worth of food and drink during a two-week period last month.

But in mitigation, the heroin addict claimed that his first name is often misprinted as “Mateusz”, and as a result, his records did not match up and was unable to get help for his substance abuse with the support programme, Turning Point.

Defending him at Leeds Crown Court, barrister Jo Shepherd said: “He feels that because his name was wrong in prison, that he was not allowed the opportunity when he became clean to maintain that in the community.

Trzesala would steal regularly from the Co-op on Horbury Road.

"He wants the opportunity to tackle his drug addiction that underpins these offences.”

But the claim was quickly shot down by Judge Mushtaq Khokhar who said the probation service had the correct spelling and that Trzesala had been opportunities in the past and not taken them.

Prosecutor Olivia Fraser told the court that the 27-year-old had entered the Co-op at the fuelling station on Horbury Road several times between May 5 and May 18, stealing items including coffee, chocolate, alcohol, washing pods and cat food. He also threatened a member of staff on May 18 telling them he would “burn his house down”.

