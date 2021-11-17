Dilwyn Hoare was arrested by police shortly after carrying out the shoplifting offence at the store at the White Rose Centre.

Leeds Crown Court heard 44-year-old Hoare went into the store with his partner and another woman on October 25 this year.

Charlotte Noddings, prosecuting, said the three of them then split up once they got inside the store and began to steal items.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White Rose Centre, Leeds.

Hoare took 15 adult Leeds United shirts from a stand, rolled them up and placed them into a bag on the floor.

The defendant's partner then picked up the bag and left the store without paying for them.

A security alarm went off as she left but she managed to get away.,

The theft was captured on CCTV cameras inside the store and police were informed.

Officers stopped a white Hyundai vehicle on the M621 a short time later, at 3.10pm.

Hoare and his partner were passengers in the car.

The police officers found 15 Leeds United shirts in the rear footwell of the vehicle with security tags still attached.

Ms Noddings said Hoare also stole from the Boots store at Thorpe Park, Colton, on August 10 this year.

He was caught on camera entering the store with another man before the pair stole 20 mascaras worth £300.

Hoare, of Dennil Crescent, Stanks, Leeds, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

The court heard he has 76 previous convictions for 206 offences.

A total of 146 of those offences are for theft.

Craig Sutcliffe, mitigating, said Hoare pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

He added: "The defendant has told me, to use his words, that he is 'sick of being a drug addict.'"

The barrister said Hoare planned to beat his addiction while in custody and wants to live a law-abiding life when released.

Hoare was jailed for 16 months.

Recorder Anesh Pema said: "This was clearly a group activity in which some planning was involved.

The court heard Hoare's partner also pleaded guilty to theft in relation to the offence at the Leeds United shop.