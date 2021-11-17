Jack White ran from the crash scene despite the two victims being trapped in the wreckage.

The female passenger suffered horrific, life-changing, facial injuries in the incident on Sharp Lane, Robin Hood.

White, 26, was jailed for 18 months at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one of having no insurance.

Catherine Duffy, prosecuting, said the incident happened on December 11, 2019.

The Uber, a Toyota Prius, was approaching the junction with Leeds Road when White, who was travelling in the opposite direction in a Ford Focus, drove on the wrong side of the road and caused the crash.

Both vehicles spun around in the road after the impact, which took place at 9.40pm.

White and his passengers ran from the car but the defendant was arrested after his DNA was recovered from an airbag.

Ms Duffy said the driver suffered fractures to his wrist and collar bone as well as pain and swelling to his neck, wrist and ribs.

The passenger suffered multiple injuries to her face.

She has undergone six operations since the incident to have metal plates fitted to her eye socket, cheekbone and jaw.

The woman also suffered a serious fracture to her elbow and a laceration to her liver.

She read a victim statement to the court describing the physical and mental pain she has suffered.

The court heard she has been left with permanent scarring and is now afraid to travel on the road.

Ms Duffy said little was known about the cause of the collision as the victims did not see White's vehicle before the crash.

White, who does not hold a driving licence, also claims not to be able to recall anything about the incident.

Martin Morrow, mitigating, said White pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Mr Morrow said White, of Newhall Crescent, Belle Isle, had been diagnosed as having ADHD and is also on the autism spectrum.

He added: "The defendant wishes to apologise unreservedly.

"This was a very serious incident with significant life-changing injuries.."

Sentencing, Judge Simon Batiste said: "What has caused you to drive straight across into a vehicle in the other lane is not clear.

"What is clear is that you had passengers, other young men, in the vehicle.

"Rather than checking on the welfare of the victims in the other vehicle, you and your accomplices ran off, hiding from what you had done.

"It is a cowardly and aggravating feature.

"You would have known that you should not have been driving.

"It was not your vehicle and you were driving in a very dangerous manner indeed."