Marc Walker admitted responsibility for a schedule of crimes dating back to 2015 after he was arrested for offences in July this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Walker carried out a burglary at Leeds University's Institute of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Medicine, Clarendon Way, on July 10.

Ayman Khokhar, prosecuting, said a surgeon saw Walker coming out of an office on the seventh floor of the building.

Burlar Marc Walker was jailed for 32 months at Leeds Crown Court

The doctor challenged the defendant as she did not recognise him and asked him what he was doing.

Walker mumbled a reply before leaving the building and walking towards Leeds city center.

Police were contacted and Walker was recognised by a police officer after being shown CCTV footage of the incident.

Walker then carried out a burglary at Leeds General Infirmary on July 19.

Mr Khokhar said the 42-year-old defendant accessed a staff office in the anesthetic department.

He stole the keys to a Mini Cooper belonging to a member of staff before driving off in the vehicle, which had been parked on Great George Street.

The victim contacted police after releasing his keys were missing and his car had been stolen.

The Mini was found on Longroyd Avenue, Beeston, later that day.

Walker's fingerprints were found inside the car.

On July 25 Walker forced open a metal shutter to get into the offices of Thompsons Solicitors, on East Parade, in Leeds city centre.

He stole £750 in cash from a safe and was caught on camera as he took a bar of chocolate from a staff member's desk and began eating it.

Walker was recognised by a police officer who saw him walking along St Paul's Street in Leeds city centre on July 31.

The officer knew that Walker was wanted by the police and followed him.

Walker went onto Central Street and the officer heard the sound of breaking glass.

The defendant had forced his way into Tates Solicitors.

The officer went into the premises and saw Walker.

He held his hand up and said to the officer: "I will admit I have messed up. Just take me away."

Walker was taken into custody and made full admissions about committing the offences in order to fund his addiction to heroin and crack cocaine.

He then confessed to carrying out 36 non-domestic burglaries between 2015 and 2021.

Walker, of Valley Road, Bramley, pleaded guilty to four offences of burglary. He asked for 36 further similar offences to be taken into consideration by the court.

At the time of the offences in July, Walker was out of prison on licence.

He has 53 previous convictions for 185 offences.

Michael Devlin, mitigating, said Walker pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and had cooperated fully with the police in admitting the other offences.

Mr Devlin said Walker had been making progress in addressing his drug addiction but returned to committing offences after he fell out with his partner and became homeless.