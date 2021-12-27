Car criminal found hiding in snooker club toilets after police chase in vehicle stolen during Leeds house burglary

Faizal Bahadur put pedestrians in danger during the incident after police spotted him driving the stolen VW Passat which had been fitted with false number plates.

The vehicle was stolen during a break-in at a house in Leeds on November 9 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the property was burgled during the night as the homeowners were asleep and the keys to the vehicle were taken.

Faizal Bahadur was jailed for 30 months at Leeds Crown Court for possessing criminal property, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Bahadur was seen driving the Passat in Bradford city centre the next day.

Police officers followed the car when they became aware that the vehicle was fitted with false number plates.

Bahadur sped off and drove dangerously on Thornton Road, North Street and Listerhills Road.

He overtook vehicles and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Eddison Flint, prosecuting, said the defendant came close to hitting a pedestrian when he overtook a car at a crossing..

He then struck another car as he moved in and out of traffic.

The 35-year-old defendant abandoned the vehicle and ran off.

He was chased by officers who saw him run into Frame On snooker club on Great Horton Road.

The officers found him hiding in toilets at the premises.

His clothing was covered in mud from where he had fallen during the chase.

Bahadur, of Hawthorn Grange, Bradford, pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was out of prison on licence at the time of the offences and was recalled to custody.

Bahadur has previous convictions for burglary and theft.

Simon Hustler, mitigating, said his client pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and accepted he would be facing another prison sentence.