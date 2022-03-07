Ryan McInally, who lived in Castleford, twice spat in officers' faces in HMP Doncaster and then spat in the face of the prison's assistant director when he was brought before a hearing about his behaviour.

The 20-year-old admitted three charges of assault and three charges of racially aggravated harassment during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prisoner twice spat in officers' faces at HMP Doncaster and then spat in the face of the assistant director of the prison.

McInally persistently made monkey noises towards one officer and told him to get out of this country, prosecutor Frances Pencheon said.

Handing him a 15-month jail sentence, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC told him: "It will simply not be tolerated. You were using disgraceful and disgusting language. Only immediate custody can be justified."

The court heard that McInally had been on remand at the time for a charge of arson. He was eventually given a suspended sentence in November for setting fire to his neighbour's address on Wood Street in Castleford.

But while he waited for his case, he was placed at HMP Doncaster where he became troublesome. On two occasions, he had to be escorted back to his cell by prison officers. It was then that he spat in their faces.

He was then due before an adjudication hearing with the assistant director, who went to visit him in the segregation unit beforehand.

McInally was found to have put a bag over his head and tied a ligature around his neck, so security was called.

As the prisoner struggled on the floor with the officers, he turned and spat at the director.

Now at HMP Nottingham, he appeared in court via video link. He has five convictions for nine offences.

Mitigating, Timothy Jacobs said that McInally struggled with ADHD and was on the autism spectrum, but said that his behaviour was showing signs of improving.

He said: "He has not committed any further offences in custody, and not caused any trouble.

"He now knows much better how to behave in a custodial setting and regrets his behaviour.

"He is a young man with a difficult background, but his conduct is very different now."