Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘disgusting’ prisoner hurled a container full of faeces and urine into the face of an unsuspecting officer.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bizarrely, the officer and inmate Kieran Teasdale had never even had a crossed word before the sickening incident, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Teasdale, who is already serving a lengthy sentence for a series of robberies, admitted an offence of administering a poisonous substance with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing in court over a video link from HMP Manchester, he was handed another 20 months, which will run consecutively to existing sentence.

The court heard that Teasdale had been serving at HMP Wealstun, a Category C prison in Wetherby at the time.

On December 13, 2023, CCTV footage showed Teasdale walking along the wing at around 10.45am holding the container.

Teasdale (pictured) was given another jail sentence for throwing faeces and urine in an officer's face at HMP Wealstun. | WYP / National World

The employee was in an office with the door ajar, when Teasdale came down the stairs, approached the room, removed the lid and threw the contents at the officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then fled, discarding the container into a bin. Officers took hold of Teasdale and placed him back into his cell and locked the door.

The officer was forced to go to hospital to have his eyes cleaned out. The court heard the incident left him shaken and “very angry”.

Teasdale, 30, refused to be interviewed. He has 23 previous convictions for 74 offences, mainly for theft, but was jailed for 54 months in September 2023 for three robberies.

Mitigating, Jessica Heggie said Teasdale was “disgusted by his behaviour”, adding: “There was no reason for his mindless, revolting offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There had been no trouble between him and the officer prior to this day.”

He had been brought up by his grandfather but in 2015 he died leaving Teasdale homeless.

She said: “His offending started that very year. He admitted his life went off the rails, he had nowhere to live and was taking and selling drugs.

“He has never managed to get his life back on track.”

Judge Ray Singh was puzzled and told Teasdale: “There was no reason for this attack.”