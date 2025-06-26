A prisoner who attacked hated child killer Roy Whiting with a makeshift knife has now admitted intending to inflict serious harm.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On day three of Andrew Light’s trial at Leeds Crown Court, the 45-year-old changed his plea to guilty in causing Section 18 GBH with intent.

However, he continues to deny attempted murder and the trial will continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whiting, a life-serving prisoner at HMP Wakefield, was forced to take refuge under his bed when Light entered his cell on February 11 last year and lunged at him, repeatedly stabbing at him with a sharpened chunk of wood.

Whiting - who murdered eight-year-old Sarah Payne in 2000 - was alone in his cell at the time. Giving evidence earlier this week, the 66-year-old said he did not know Light and had never spoken to him before.

Light is accused of trying to murder Roy Whiting (pictured left) at HMP Wakefield. | PA / National World

He said he walked in and asked if he was Whiting and then began his frenzied attack, stabbing him in the back, sides, ribs and arms. The court heard there was “blood everywhere”.

Whiting then climbed under his bed to shield himself and the prison officers arrived to halt the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light was led away and was heard to say: “See you later Roy. That was for Sarah Payne.”

He was later heard to say he “hoped” Whiting was dead. Whiting went on to recover from his injuries.

Evidence from medical staff this week heard that Light had previously confessed to contemplating killing a “nonce”, or child sex offender, to get removed from the wing he shared with the often-reviled inmates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light is serving a life sentence for stabbing his partner to death at a flat they shared in the Midlands in 2002.

Meanwhile, Whiting is serving a life sentence with a minimum of 40 years. Sarah Payne went missing in July 2000 while playing near her grandparents’ home near Worthing, West Sussex. Her body was found 17 days later.

The horrific abduction and murder made Whiting one of Britain’s most hated criminals after attracting world-wide media attention.

It led to the implementation of Sarah’s Law - allowing information requests to the police over whether a person in their community may pose a risk to children.

Light’s trial continues.