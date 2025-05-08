Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A convicted murderer accused of trying to stab infamous child killer Roy Whiting to death in HMP Wakefield is on course to stand trial next month.

Andrew Light is charged with the attempted murder of Whiting with a makeshift knife in February of last year.

Light was not present at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon for a short hearing where it was disclosed that a doctor had deemed the 45-year-old fit to enter pleas.

It was requested by Light’s defence counsel that the doctor assess him for a second time and the case be brought back to court later this month.

A preliminary trial date has already been set for June 23.

Light is accused of trying to murder Roy Whiting (pictured left) at HMP Wakefield. | PA / National World

Light is serving a life sentence for stabbing his gay lover to death at a flat they shared in the Midlands in 2002.

Whiting, 66, is serving a life sentence for murdering eight year-old Sarah Payne.

The youngster went missing in July 2000 while playing near her grandparents' home near Worthing, West Sussex. Her body was found 17 days later.

Whiting was told he must serve at least 50 years in jail, later reduced to 40 years.

The horrific abduction and murder made Whiting one of Britain’s most reviled criminals after attracting world-wide media attention.

It led to the implementation of Sarah’s Law - which allows information requests to the police about a person who may pose a risk to children.

As well as being charged with the attempted murder of Whiting, Light is also charged GBH with intent and having a knife at the Love Lane prison in Wakefield on February 11 last year.