Prisoner admits he was paid to 'smack' whinging inmate in HMP Wakefield
Andrew Beadie was with another male when they attacked the prisoner at HMP Wakefield, directing punches to his head and face.
Beadie admitted a charge of ABH and appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he was given an extension to his sentence.
The court heard that the victim had gone back to his cell for the evening lock up on May 28, 2023, but when he walked through the door, he felt a slap to his face.
He turned to see two men, including 28-year-old Beadie, who closed the door to stop him from leaving and began punching him to the face.
He was also struck with a discarded vape. The victim was eventually able to escape. An officer saw him leaving followed by the two men, one of which was identified as Beadie.
Prosecutor Tom Doyle said it “appeared to be a planned attack” and was motivated by the victim’s complaints about persistent noise on the prison wing.
The victim suffered a displaced and broken nose.
Beadie was originally jailed for GBH with intent, and then given another sentence for ABH while in custody.
He was not represented in court and appeared via video link from HMP Long Lartin in Worcestershire.
He said he was “not fussed” to be represented by a barrister, telling the judge he wanted to “get it over and done with”.
Asked why he carried out the attack, he said: “I got paid to smack him, he was making noise.
“I should get a bit more time in jail, maybe I was out of order.”
Judge Christopher Batty jailed him for another 12 months.