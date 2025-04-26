Prison 'dirty protest' delays progress in Leeds flasher case

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A suspected flasher accused of exposing his genitals in public was not brought to court this week because he was involved in a “dirty protest” at HMP Leeds.

The demonstrations usually involve prisoners smearing their own faeces and urine on cell walls to gain attention to their plight.

The man, who is in his 60s, was due to appear at Leeds Crown Court this week where it was hoped he would enter pleas for five counts.

These include exposure, outraging public decency and harassment in an east Leeds suburb.

He was due to appear in court over the video link from the prison, but was not present. He had also refused to turn up for a previous hearing, despite being on remand.

It was confirmed during the brief hearing that he was “in the middle of a dirty protest”.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC ordered further psychiatric reports be prepared on the defendant, who has been jailed several times in the past.

He said the case will be brought back to court in June in the hope that the defendant can attend and progress in the case can be made.