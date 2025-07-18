A prison has been criticised for a lack of support for a homeless inmate who died of a drugs overdose hours after being freed.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report published by the Prisons & Probation Ombudsman (PPO) this week found there were “too few attempts to engage” Andrew Hague prior to his release from HMP Wealstun in Wetherby.

He left the Category C prison on October 12, 2023, without any accommodation in place and without drug support, despite having a history of heroin use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hague’s body was found at a property in Leeds in the early hours of October 15. He was 33-year-old.

A coroner later concluded that he died from a cocktail of drugs including heroin, cocaine, Flualprazolam and pregabalin.

Mr Hague (inset) died from a drug overdose hours after being released from prison. Probation have since been criticised for their work with him. | WYP / NW

He had been jailed for 30-months in April 2021 for unlawful wounding - attacking a man in the street in Hemsworth with a bat while wearing a balaclava.

The report suggests he was released but recalled several times. He was moved to HMP Wealstun in May 2023, five months before his final release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The subsequent investigation found that Mr Hague’s community offender manager (COM) failed to engage him enough prior to his release, although it was noted he was often “reluctant” to talk.

In addition, despite having issues with drugs in the past he refused help from the drugs team.

The report read: “Mr Hague had significant mental health issues while in prison which meant that he tended to self-isolate and did not always engage with staff or the prison regime.”

The PPO suggests his refusal to co-operate should have been highlighted to senior staff, along with his previous drug issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It reads: “Although she [the offender manager] followed the basic standard process in contacting Mr Hague, we consider that given his vulnerability and risk history, she should have made further attempts to contact Mr Hague to try to engage him.

“And, if Mr Hague persistently did not engage, she should have escalated the matter to her manager for discussion and help.”

The report continued: “Mr Hague had a number of risk factors, including previous opiate use, homelessness and mental health problems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no accommodation lined up, he was advised to contact the homeless charity, The Saviour Trust on the day he was released.

The report concluded: “The head of the Probation Delivery Unit should ensure that COMs escalate their concerns about non-engagement to their manager to discuss and identify what further action can be taken when prisoners repeatedly fail to engage, and a COM cannot support their needs as they prepare for release.”

The Ministry of Justice was asked to respond and said they “accepted” PPO’s recommendation.

The West Yorkshire prison system was only recently criticised after an inmate hanged himself at HMP Leeds, the 16th to have taken his own life in the space of five years.