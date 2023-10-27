A teenage boy accused of stabbing a 60-year-old woman to death at a house in Leeds earlier this week could stand trial next year

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, made a brief appearance at Leeds Crown Court this morning via video link from HMP Wetherby where he is being held on remand. The police have this morning named the victim as Mandy Barnett.

The accused is yet to enter a plea with the court being told that “issues need to be resolved”, before he makes another court appearance on November 24. A trial start date of April 15 next year has been agreed and he will remain in custody until then.

Officers were called to a house in Prince Edward Grove, near Wortley, shortly after 11pm on Monday.

Mrs Barnett was taken to hospital for further treatment, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.