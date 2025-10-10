Pregnant drug dealer who turned up to Leeds Crown Court drunk is held, despite protests

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
A crack and heroin dealer who was previously spared jail was taken into custody after turning up to court drunk.

Zoe Noble had been ordered to return to Leeds Crown Court this week, accused of having done little of the community sentence imposed in December of last year.

Most Popular

But she was unable to participate in the hearing after her barrister, Thomas Cowan, conceded she was too drunk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar ordered she be taken into custody so she could appear when sober, adjourning the case until Tuesday next week, October 14.

Pregnant Noble was held on remand after turning up to court drunk.placeholder image
Pregnant Noble was held on remand after turning up to court drunk. | NW

Noble, refused to go quietly and was slurring in the dock: “Please give me bail. I’m pregnant, give me a chance, I beg you.”

But Judge Khokhar responded: “You have shown total disrespect and that’s the way you need to be treated.”

A man who had accompanied 34-year-old Noble to court also tried to argue her case, but security guards were asked to remove him from the court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Noble, of Mount Pleasant Street, Featherstone, had been given a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, in December last year after she admitted two counts of dealing in Class A drugs.

Go behind the headlines from the courtroom with the YEP's new weekly courts newsletter. Sign up here for exclusive insights from court reporter, Nick Frame

She had mistakenly thought an undercover officer in Wakefield city centre was a drug user and said to him: “Is this for you?”

She was found to have around £500 worth of heroin and crack cocaine on her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judge Christopher Batty told her he would not lock her up, and would give her the chance to “break this cycle of drug misuse and offending”.

He also ordered her to enrol in an accredited 26-session drug programme, a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 25 rehabilitation days with probation and an 18-month residence condition.

Related topics:Wakefield
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice