Predatory Leeds paedophile caught asking boy, 13, for genital snaps over WhatsApp

A paedophile who managed to avoid prison continued to pursue his vile interests just months after being convicted, this time targeting a young teenager.

Adam Lindley was not only previously caught in possession of child-abuse images, but had sent them to other like-minded perverts - which usually results in an immediate jail sentence.

But having been convicted last year, and getting away with just a community order, the pervert wasted little time in trawling the web again and latching onto a 13-year-old boy.

Lindley appeared in Leeds Crown Court this week and was handed more than three years’ jail.

The court was told that the 34-year-old was convicted of six offences at Sheffield Crown Court in June last year, relating to possession and distribution of vile abuse images.

Lindley (pictured left) was jailed for sexual conversations with a teenage boy, months after he avoided jail for sharing child-abuse images. | WYP / Getty

As part of his community order, Lindley was given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to curb his internet use.

But by October, he was using a phone he had not registered with police, putting him in breach of the SHPO.

A concerned mother also contacted the police to say Lindley had been talking with her young son over WhatsApp, making sexual comments and asking for photos of his penis.

Lindley, of Ings View, Methley, was arrested and gave a no-comment interview to officers.

He later admitted two counts of breach of his SHPO. He appeared in court from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Shila Whitehead said Lindley had entered his guilty pleas at the earliest stage.

Judge Timothy Clayson gave him a two-year jail sentence for the breaches, and re-sentenced him on the Sheffield matters, giving him another 16 months, making a total of 40 months in jail.