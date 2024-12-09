A paedophile given his freedom despite targeting a young girl then sent videos of himself masturbating to a 13-year-old.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Wormald was described by the judge at Leeds Crown Court as a “dangerous individual” who will “not stop offending”.

The pervert persuaded a previous judge to give him a suspended sentence in January after he latched onto two young girls online, sending them pictures and videos of his genitals. He was given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) designed to curb his internet use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was heard that the devious 27-year-old did not wait long after his court appearance to begin fuelling his fantasies again, searching out abuse images online for children as young as three.

Prosecutor Ella Embleton said that he then latched onto a 13-year-old’s profile on Snapchat, befriending her in May.

Wormald (pictured) was told by a judge he was a "dangerous individual" after he sent videos of himself masturbating to a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat. (pics by WYP / PA) | WYP / PA

Despite telling him her age, he began to turn the conversation sexual, first telling her she was “pretty”, then following it up with an unsolicited picture of his penis.

Over the next four days he sent her 10 videos of himself masturbating, and persuaded her to send him photos of her genitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wormald, previously of Wyther Park View, Armley, talked about getting a train to where she lived, which is in another part of the country.

The girl’s school informed her parents after she was overheard talking about Wormald, and the police were called.

He was arrested on June 16 and his internet devices seized. They found a small number of images and videos, including Category A - the most serious - Category B and Category C. They also found extreme pornographic images involving sexual acts with animals.

He gave a prepared statement during his police interview claiming he would not have been talking sexually to underage girls online, but refused to answer further questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing in court from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand, he admitted sexual communication with a child, causing a child to watch a sexual act, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, breach of his SHPO and possession of cannabis from when police raided his home.

He also admitted three counts of possessing indecent images, possession of a prohibited image, possession of extreme images, and an additional charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child from an incident in 2019.

Mitigating, Helen Chapman said his early guilty pleas were his best point. She said he had not been given a chance to enrol on a sex offender programme before because there had been no placements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Judge Ray Singh dismissed the claim, telling Wormald he could not blame a lack of probation work for pursuing his vile interests.

He said: “You knew what you were doing was wrong. I do not think you will stop offending. Individuals like yourself do not.

“You are a person who poses a significant risk to causing serious harm to young children. It makes you a very dangerous individual.”

He jailed him for 45 months, and activated nine months of his suspended sentence given in January, making a total of 54 months.

He was put on the sex offender register for life and told his 10-year SHPO will continue.