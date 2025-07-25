A sex offender who beat and raped a teenager during a terrifying ordeal has been deemed a danger to society.

Edgar Casandra was told his behaviour was “manipulative and predatory” as he was given an extended sentence of more than 11 years at Leeds Crown Court.

The 23-year-old was already on a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) for sexual activity with a child when he carried out the attack in November 2023.

The court was told that Casandra, formerly of Boggart Hill Drive, Seacroft, and the female had been arguing when he grabbed her by the throat. He then began to hit her as she was crying and screaming.

Casandra (pictured) was jailed for beating and raping a teenager. | WYP / NW

Over the course of the evening he continued to slap, punch and strangle her.

But he then began to kiss her and was persistently asking for sex, in between hitting her. He then forced himself on her and raped her.

The victim later said she thought it was easier to let him than to continue trying to fight him off.

The incident came just two months after he was given the SHPO by Bradford Magistrates’ Court, as well as a 20-month suspended sentence for five counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child.

Casandra, now of Regent Plaza, Salford, admitted rape, ABH, strangulation and two counts of breaching the SHPO.

This included an incident in November last year when a woman he had been in a relationship with in Manchester left him alone with her baby, for which he is prohibited.

Mitigating, Lydia Pearce said that Casandra had a “significant lack of maturity”, said he had the support of a good family network and could be a “positive member of society”.

She said that despite his convictions, he did not have a preference for younger girls.

Judge Robin Mairs told Casandra: “Because of the beatings, she recognised you were going to have sex with her whether she wanted to or not. She was clearly not consenting.

“You accept no actual responsibility for your offending. You have showed utter contempt for her as a woman and a victim of your sexual offending.

“She is little to you other than a vessel for your sexual desires.”

He referenced the probation report into the offending, which stated that Casandra portrayed “manipulative and predatory behaviours” and had a “complete disregard for court-imposed sanctions”.

He gave him a jail sentence of eight years and one month, with a three-year extended licence period. He was put on the sex offender register for life and given a new life-long SHPO.