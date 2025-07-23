The driver of a powerful BMW M3 left a student permanently brain damaged after ploughing into him on a road near Leeds city centre at more than twice the speed limit.

Investigators concluded that businessman Tyrone Crawford was travelling at an “absurd” speed of more than 100mph moments before he smashed into the man on Kirkstall Road.

The young victim was hit with such force he was thrown into the air and landed 15 metres away on the opposite side of the dual carriageway.

He suffered a serious brain injury which he is unlikely to fully recover from.

Crawford escaped an immediate custodial sentence at Leeds Crown Court today after admitting causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

The court heard that the student victim and a friend had been out celebrating their last night in Leeds in the early hours of June 17, 2023.

At around 1am they had been on Kirkstall Road and stepped into the road to cross over, but the victim changed his mind when he saw the M3 approaching at “ridiculous” speed, prosecutor Jordan Millican said.

Another witness heard a bang and the screech of tyres, close to the Leeds Chinese Christian Church.

Crawford hit the man at high speed on Kirkstall Road. | Google Maps / NW

Despite the victim’s obvious serious injury, Crawford got out of the car and began to blame the pair for crossing the road.

The victim was left with a visible head injury and his breathing was becoming increasingly laboured. He was rushed to the LGI where scans showed he had bleed to the brain and he was put on a ventilator.

He also suffered a broken leg, kneecap, sprained wrist and a damaged hip.

He spent a total of 21 week s in hospital, including more than two months on a neurology ward. However, he still suffers with memory loss, is unable to complete simple tasks and retain information. He said he struggles with speech and acquired dyslexia.

Following an investigation, footage from along that stretch of road was analysed and it was estimated that five second before the crash, he was travelling at 106 mph. The road is a 30mph limit.

It was thought that he had slowed by the time he struck the man, but was still travelling at more than twice the speed limit.

The 31-year-old was arrested and interviewed twice, telling police that he thought it was a “suicide attempt” by the victim. He did not refer to his own speed excessive speed at any point, Mr Millican said.

Mitigating, Katy Thorne KC acknowledged the incident was “absolutely horrendous” and said: “He simply failed to appreciate the danger he was creating with his excessive speed.

“It was a gross lack of judgement on that night, one that he regrets.”

A probation report said he Crawford was “praying” for his victim, was remorseful and that his girlfriend was four-months’ pregnant.

She said Crawford, of Lickless Terrace, Horsforth, was a businessman and had 10 employees working for him.

Judge Ray Singh told Crawford that he would have been “abundantly aware” that the speed limit on that road that he travelled frequently was 30mph.

He said the impact on the victim was devastating ands that it will blight him for life.

He told Crawford: “This was an absurd speed to be driving at. It would not have allowed you any reaction time whatsoever to have avoided that collision.”

He gave him a 24-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months - the maximum suspendible sentence possible.

Judge Singh said that he could suspend the sentence because of Crawford’s remorse, his lack of previous convictions and that he was due to become a father.

He ordered him to complete 240 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 30 months.

Speaking after sentencing, Sergeant Tom Holliday, who led the investigation, said: “Crawford was driving at more than double the speed limit at the point of collision and his actions that day have had life-changing consequences.

“The victim was a student in Leeds looking forward to starting his internship. As a result of the collision he has had to undergo extensive rehabilitation which included learning to walk again, and he still suffers cognitively, physically and mentally from his injuries.

“I hope this case is a reminder to others about the catastrophic consequences that can come from dangerous driving. Speeding is one of the most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions, known as the Fatal Five.

“We continue to educate all road users and take action against those who break the law as part of our Vision Zero commitment to eradicate road deaths and serious injuries.”