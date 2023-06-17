Police in Leeds are appealing for witnesses following the serious road traffic collision on Kirkstall Road this morning (Saturday).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The collision occurred in the early hours of this morning shortly before 1am, when a blue BMW travelling out of Leeds collided with a pedestrian crossing the road.

“The pedestrian, in their twenties, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital.

The crash happened in the early hours of Saturday morning on Kirkstall Road

“The driver of the BMW was arrested at the scene in relation to the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.