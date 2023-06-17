Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

Kirkstall Road: Pedestrian rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after crash with BMW on Leeds road

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a BMW in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 17th Jun 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 12:25 BST

Police in Leeds are appealing for witnesses following the serious road traffic collision on Kirkstall Road this morning (Saturday).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The collision occurred in the early hours of this morning shortly before 1am, when a blue BMW travelling out of Leeds collided with a pedestrian crossing the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The pedestrian, in their twenties, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital.

The crash happened in the early hours of Saturday morning on Kirkstall RoadThe crash happened in the early hours of Saturday morning on Kirkstall Road
The crash happened in the early hours of Saturday morning on Kirkstall Road

“The driver of the BMW was arrested at the scene in relation to the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Information can be given through the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 0101 of 17th June.