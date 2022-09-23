Officers from Leeds District CID began an investigation into the incident which occurred at an address in Leeds in July 2020 after the victim met the suspect through a dating website.

Protracted enquiries led to the arrest of a man in July this year, but he was subsequently eliminated from the investigation.

The suspect for the offence used the profile name “Lawy Leeds” and was described as being Kurdish, aged 31, 5ft 8ins tall, slim build, with dark brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man in the image or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 4477 Bleasdale at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime reference 13200358644 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.