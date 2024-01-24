Possessive Leeds thug dragged partner through bathroom window as she tried to escape before violent attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Possessive bully Neil Wright became violent soon into the relationship with his long-suffering victim, which began in 2014.

His campaign of abuse culminated in a particularly violent episode in April last year, which saw him strangle and threaten to kill her.

The 45-year-old was arrested and pleaded guilty to a count of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and two counts of strangulation. Wright, of Primrose Hill Gardens, Swillington, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on January 22.

Prosecuting, David McGonigal said that the defendant would accuse his partner of “looking at other people” and “seeking attention”.

The court heard that there were often arguments and the police would be called by neighbours, which led to them being asked to move out of their home.

In one incident, the victim was forced to hide in the reception of a hotel where they had been staying after Wright attacked her.

In another incident shortly before Christmas in 2022, Wright went through her phone while she was sleeping. He then woke her up by smacking her in the face, leaving her with a swollen face and a black eye.

In March last year, when Wright returned from a night out, he kicked a door, broke a microwave and scrawled offensive language across a fridge, before spitting at his partner and hitting her.

She secretly recorded the episode from her phone. In the recording, she can be heard pleading with him to stop before he punched her. The victim later said she thought she was going to be killed.

During a final night of violence in April of last year, the woman attempted to escape through a bathroom window, but he pulled her back inside, trapping her foot.

The court heard that Wright then strangled her and she passed out. She recalled regaining consciousness as he slapped her in the face, before he put his hands around her neck again.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC, said: “She fell to the floor and thought that she was going to die. You then kept her in the house over the course of the weekend. Unsurprisingly, she had bruising to her face and two black eyes.”

Defending, Caroline Abraham said that Wright had “genuine and deep remorse”. She also said he suffered a difficult childhood, for which he has self-medicated with illicit substances.