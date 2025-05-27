A teenager has been charged after a 14-year-old was found stabbed by ambulance crews at a property in Pontefract.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 7.38pm on Sunday (May 25), police received a request for assistance from the ambulance service following an incident at an address in Eastbourne View, Pontefract.

Footage from the scene showed a police cordon in place along nearby Heather Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and found a 14-year-old male with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for further treatment to his injuries, which were found to be not life-threatening.

A police cordon was in place on Heather Drive in Pontefract on Sunday evening following a reported stabbing. | Google

“Following enquiries into the incident, two people were arrested and taken into custody.

“An 18-year-old male was later charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.”

He was remanded into custody to appear before Leeds magistrates today (Tuesday).