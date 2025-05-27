Pontefract stabbing: Teenager charged after 14-year-old stabbed at home in Wakefield town

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 15:37 BST

A teenager has been charged after a 14-year-old was found stabbed by ambulance crews at a property in Pontefract.

At 7.38pm on Sunday (May 25), police received a request for assistance from the ambulance service following an incident at an address in Eastbourne View, Pontefract.

Footage from the scene showed a police cordon in place along nearby Heather Drive.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and found a 14-year-old male with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for further treatment to his injuries, which were found to be not life-threatening.

A police cordon was in place on Heather Drive in Pontefract on Sunday evening following a reported stabbing.
A police cordon was in place on Heather Drive in Pontefract on Sunday evening following a reported stabbing. | Google

“Following enquiries into the incident, two people were arrested and taken into custody.

“An 18-year-old male was later charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.”

He was remanded into custody to appear before Leeds magistrates today (Tuesday).

