Pontefract stabbing: Teenager charged after 14-year-old stabbed at home in Wakefield town
At 7.38pm on Sunday (May 25), police received a request for assistance from the ambulance service following an incident at an address in Eastbourne View, Pontefract.
Footage from the scene showed a police cordon in place along nearby Heather Drive.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and found a 14-year-old male with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for further treatment to his injuries, which were found to be not life-threatening.
“Following enquiries into the incident, two people were arrested and taken into custody.
“An 18-year-old male was later charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.”
He was remanded into custody to appear before Leeds magistrates today (Tuesday).