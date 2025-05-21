Luke William House, Horsefair: Man, 32, found with facial injuries outside Pontefract flats - witness appeal
Emergency services were called to Luke William House on Horsefair shortly after midnight on May 21, where the injured man was discovered.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
Detectives from Wakefield District CID believe the victim was assaulted by a man outside the flats.
As part of the ongoing investigation, officers are seeking to speak with anyone who may have information about the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the event or has footage or details that could be useful is asked to contact Wakefield CID at 101, referencing crime number 13250284129.
Information can also be submitted online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.