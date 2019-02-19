Police would welcome the 'knife angel' statue in Leeds to raise awareness on knife crime

West Yorkshire Police would says it would welcome a statue made entirely of surrendered blades to Leeds in order to raise awareness about knife crime in the city.

The ‘knife angel’ is a towering sculpture made from more than 100,000 knives and other blades that have been voluntarily handed in.

It was made by The British Ironwork Centre who believe that the sculpture brings to light how bad knife crime is within the UK and highlights the need for change.

It is on currently a tour of the country and the creators have written to city councils and cathedrals across the country to invite them to host it.

West Yorkshire Police said the statue would be a good thing for Leeds.

Inspector Sarah Fraser said: “Any initiative which helps us to raise awareness of the dangers associated with knife crime is a good thing.

“The Knife Angel is symbolic of the dedication from communities across the country in tackling knife crime.”

The statue, officially named The National Monument Against Violence and Aggression, is currently in Hull, having already been hosted in Liverpool.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said they are not aware of any of a direct request for the knife angel but are “always happy to discuss any proposal for public art installations in Leeds.”

The British Ironwork Centre website advises anyone who wants the knife angel to come to their city should contact their council.

West Yorkshire police statistics reveal that recorded knife crime has risen by 36 % between 2013/14 and 2016/17.

Across the same period, hospital admissions for assault by sharp object show an increase of 18%. per cent.