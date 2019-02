A car ended up demolishing a fence after a crash in Rawdon on Monday evening.

The vehicle lost control on Green Lane and ended up on a verge on nearby Cricketers Green, where it damaged a fence and a road sign.

Witnesses speak to police after the collision

Horse dies after burglars feed it too many carrots

A witness said that a group of young men were inside the crashed car in the run-up to the collision, which happened at around 7pm.

Police would not confirm whether any arrests had been made but nobody appeared to have been injured.