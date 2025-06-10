Liam Slater: Police issue 'do not approach' warning as escaped prisoner spotted boarding train to Leeds
South Yorkshire Police are appealing for help in locating Liam Slater, aged 33, who is wanted in connection with escaping lawful custody in Doncaster last month.
It is reported that on Sunday, May 18 at 6.13pm, Slater absconded from HMP Hatfield and was last seen boarding a train to Leeds at Stainforth station at 8.46pm.
A force spokesperson said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Slater recently, or knows where he may be staying.
“He has links to Wetherby and Seacroft in Leeds. If you see Slater, please do not approach him but instead call 999.”
Anyone with any additional information of where he might be, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 818 of May 18, 2025.
Information can also be given anonymously via calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.