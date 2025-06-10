Breaking

Liam Slater: Police issue 'do not approach' warning as escaped prisoner spotted boarding train to Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025, 15:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have issued a “do not approach” warning in the hunt for an escaped prisoner, spotted boarding a train to Leeds.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for help in locating Liam Slater, aged 33, who is wanted in connection with escaping lawful custody in Doncaster last month.

It is reported that on Sunday, May 18 at 6.13pm, Slater absconded from HMP Hatfield and was last seen boarding a train to Leeds at Stainforth station at 8.46pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Liam Slater absconded from HMP Hatfield and was last seen boarding a train to Leeds.Liam Slater absconded from HMP Hatfield and was last seen boarding a train to Leeds.
Liam Slater absconded from HMP Hatfield and was last seen boarding a train to Leeds. | NW/SYP

A force spokesperson said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Slater recently, or knows where he may be staying.

“He has links to Wetherby and Seacroft in Leeds. If you see Slater, please do not approach him but instead call 999.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Anyone with any additional information of where he might be, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 818 of May 18, 2025.

Information can also be given anonymously via calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:LeedsDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice