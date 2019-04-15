Police warning after spate of HMRC scam calls in Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police have issued a warning after receiving a number of calls about fake HMRC calls.

The caller pretends to be the HMRC and threatens to arrest the person if they do not give them the money they "owe."

West Yorkshire Police confirmed this is a scam.

They have advised people to ignore these calls and report it to Action Fraud, the national fraud & cyber reporting centre

In a statement on Twitter on Monday, April 15, the WYP Contact Management Centre said: "We have had numerous calls today regarding HMRC fraud calls where they threaten to arrest you if you don't give them money they owe.

"This is a scam so please ignore these calls and you need to report it to Action Fraud UK."

The HMRC have warned about other bogus phone calls that target the vulnerable.

One scam is very similar but it is an automated phone call.

It will tell listeners that HMRC is filing a lawsuit against them and tells them to and to press one to speak to a caseworker to make a payment.

HMRC has confirmed this is a scam and people should end the call immediately.

Other scam calls may offer a tax refund and request the person to provide their bank or credit card information.

Last year workers were warned about a new phishing scam which sent fake emails to try and steal bank details.

Another scam was fake HMRC websites directing users to £36 per call premium lines.

