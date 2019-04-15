Driver fined £100 after dashcam catches him throwing litter onto the Leeds ring road

A driver was caught throwing litter out of his car window on the outer ring road by a council dashcam.

The Leeds City Council enforcement car was just behind the offender's vehicle on the A6120 when the dashcam captured him throwing rubbish onto the carriageway.

He was given a £100 fixed penalty notice.

The council's Clean Leeds team warned drivers that all of their cars have been fitted with dashcams and that action will be taken against those caught littering.

In January a woman was hit with the same fine when she was seen throwing her cigarette end out of the car window on the outer ring road near Rodley.